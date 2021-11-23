Navy veteran gets new roof just in time for Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO — A local business is showing its appreciation for military members with a special project at the home of a U.S. Navy veteran.

James Wright, who lives in Nestor, was selected for a free roof replacement through a partnership with San Diego Habitat for Humanity. Originally from Alabama, Wright moved to San Diego in the 80s and has lived at his home off Oro Vista Road since 1995. He said his roof was in dire need of repair.

“It is such a blessing. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it,” Wright said. “It’s been leaking for quite a bit, couple of years now, at least.”

Guardian Roofs began replacing Wright’s roof Tuesday morning with material donated by Owens Corning. The gift is part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, which the company launched to honor veterans like Wright. More than 300 military members have received new roofs since 2016.

“We need to do something for them,” said Rolandro Moriega, who works for Owens Corning. “They served time. They did something for us, and we need to give back to the community. This is a great project for that.”

Moriega said Wright’s roof will be complete in two days, just in time for Thanksgiving. Wright had a simple answer when asked what he appreciates most about the project.

“Just not having any leaks and being dry, and making my wife happy, too,” he said.