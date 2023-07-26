NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — It might be the middle of summer but for thousands of children in the South Bay, it’s the middle of the first week of school.

Students at Palmer Way School in National City were given school supplies and other gifts Wednesday as part of the police department’s annual school supply giveaway event.

National City Police officers showed up to the campus in the morning.

Police and some of the school staff delivered the supplies and other goodies to students while they were in their classrooms.

“I got a notebook. I got some folders. You can never have enough of those. I got a ruler,” said Sixth grader John Catangay told FOX 5.

Police officials say the yearly event is made possible with the help of community partners like Walmart, Costco and the Lions Club in National City. These efforts are meant to help the process of going back to school smoother for children and their families.

Each year, two elementary schools within the National School District reap the benefits of this giveaway. The other school selected to be part of this is Lincoln Acres Elementary School.