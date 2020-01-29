Test-driving GMC's new SUV

Motoring Monday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

LOS ANGELES -- New SUVs are officially the most popular vehicle purchased in the U.S. last year.

GMC is banking on that trend continuing, and our auto expert Nik Miles took a look at one of their new models for 2020.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News