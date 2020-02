[ooyala player_id="7f13b2020e924f7bb1bc00c770ee5d24" auto="true" width="1920" height="1080" pcode="RoYjUyOjnvZ0A55bciBqnIL8mvIH" code="A1dTYyajE6T371AeKfJwKPVIQFyWH6v2"] LOS ANGELES -- Once a year, FOX 5 Auto Expert Nik Miles gets to look back at all the cars, trucks and SUVs that went on sale last year and picks his vehicles of the year. Watch to see if his picks are the same as yours.