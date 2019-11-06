Skip to content
Motoring Monday
Test-driving the KIA Seltos
Video
Test-driving the all-electric Mini Cooper
Video
Live on the floor of Chicago Auto Show
Check out the first SUV made by Genesis
Video
Test-driving GMC's new SUV
Video
More Motoring Monday Headlines
Our auto expert picks top car, truck and SUV of the year
Video
New Genesis sedan aims for luxury experience without the price tag
Reviewing the best cars for dog owners
Mercedes tries to attract younger buyers to new SUV
New Hyundai can be controlled with key fob
Test-driving the 2020 Nissan Titan
Hyundai develops performance car
Infiniti celebrates 30 years
Test-driving the Ford Mustang GT500
3-D printed car parts among plans for transportation’s future