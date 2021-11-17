Mama’s Kitchen pies still available during annual Thanksgiving bake sale

SAN DIEGO — Nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen is once again helping those in need this Thanksgiving with their 17th annual bake sale.

Mama’s Pies is a popular fundraiser that helps San Diegans who are vulnerable to hunger because of HIV, cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Each pie sold from Oct. 11-Nov. 24 allows Mama’s Kitchen to cook, prepare and deliver 12 meals to neighbors battling illness.

As of Tuesday, about 200 pecan pies were still available for purchase while the traditional apple, Dutch apple and pumpkin flavors are sold out. Participants can pick up pies on Nov. 24 at one of several drive-through public pickup sites.

For those who would like to participate outside of purchasing a pie, volunteers are needed Nov. 22-24. Mama’s Kitchen is also asking San Diegans to consider donating to the nonprofit or buying a $30 Holiday Feast that will provide 12 meals to someone in need.

During the current COVID-19 pandemic, the organization responded to an overall 50% increase in demand, welcoming more than 1,400 new critically ill clients and delivering more than 1,200,000 meals since the pandemic began.

Alberto Cortés, CEO of Mama’s Kitchen, said their goal this year is to raise $125,000 to fund 50,000 meals.