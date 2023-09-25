SAN DIEGO — A new restaurant is serving up farm-to-table dishes at Seaport Village: Malibu Farm.

The two-level restaurant has replaced Harbor House, which served tourists and locals for 40 years. Renovations on the restaurant began in 2020.

While the lower level is an event space that can be reserved for private dining, the upper level is open to the public.

Its menu features a chicken ricotta bacon burger and coconut ceviche — made either vegan or with cod — served in a coconut shell bowl.

“Right now, we’re going with a lot of our specials from all of the locations, but we’re working with local farmers and we’ll roll out some San Diego original dishes in a couple of weeks,” co-owner Helene Henderson said to FOX 5 on Monday.

The full bar features specialty cocktails like the Papaya, which consists of papaya strawberry-infused blanco tequila, organic agave, fresh lime juice and lava sea salt, and the Tomato — vodka, house Bloody Mary mix, garnishes and chili sea salt.

“You have different tastes for everyone. Nobody’s going to be bored,” Chef Yane added.

Besides its original location in Malibu, Malibu Farm has locations in Newport Beach, Tiburon, Lanai, New York and Japan.

Malibu Farm is open every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant plans to open for dinner in October.

FOX 5’s Heather Lake contributed to this report.