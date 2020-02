Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Friday is National Donor Day, and Navy veteran Daniel Jacobs joined FOX 5 to share his story of a selfless act that saved a life.

In November, Jacobs, a medically retired corpsman, donated a kidney to a stranger through UC San Diego Health's Living Kidney Program.

Next, Jacobs will climb Mount Kilimanjaro for the second time. Follow him on his journey through WaterBoys.org.