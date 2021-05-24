Humane society rescues 7 orphaned baby skunks

SAN DIEGO — Seven baby skunks found under the floor of a Tierrasanta shed are now being cared for by the San Diego Humane Society.

A community member called San Diego Humane Society law enforcement for help when they found the young skunks trapped under the floor. They helped Humane Officers in the rescue by removing the shed floor with their electric saw.

(San Diego Humane Society)

The humane society said the skunks’ mother had been hit by a car, leaving her babies too young to survive on their own. They were taken to San Diego Humane Society’s Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center, where they will receive the care they need to grow before being released back into the wild.