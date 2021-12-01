‘Day to Donate’ holiday food drive kicks off in Serra Mesa

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County residents are invited to give back to those in need Wednesday at the annual “Day to Donate” benefitting the San Diego Food Bank.

Drive-up donations of nonperishable foods are being accepted until 11 a.m. at the Vons located at 3550 Murphy Canyon Road. The most needed food items include canned meats, canned fish, canned soups and stews, canned vegetables, canned fruit, peanut butter, cereal and oatmeal.

If you don’t have nonperishables to donate, the Vons team is offering pre-filled Hunger Bags with seven food items for a $5 cash donation.

Watch the FOX 5 Morning News for live updates from the holiday food drive throughout the morning.