Valentine’s Day ideas for whole family

SAN DIEGO -- Date night can be for the whole family when it comes to Valentine's Day and there are plenty of ways to share the love.
Heather Lake took a look at baking, cooking and crafting options for even the littlest members of your family.
by: Heather LakePosted: / Updated:
SAN DIEGO -- Date night can be for the whole family when it comes to Valentine's Day and there are plenty of ways to share the love.
Heather Lake took a look at baking, cooking and crafting options for even the littlest members of your family.