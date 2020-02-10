Watch Now
Valentine’s Day ideas for whole family

Heather Lake

SAN DIEGO -- Date night can be for the whole family when it comes to Valentine's Day and there are plenty of ways to share the love.

Heather Lake took a look at baking, cooking and crafting options for even the littlest members of your family.

