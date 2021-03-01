Tasty new treat debuts at Carlsbad Flower Fields

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Carlsbad Flower Fields opened to the public Monday for the 2021 season, and visitors will find something new and delicious in addition to the acres of colorful ranunculus blooms.

This year, for the first time, people can pick baskets of blueberries to take home from their visit. While the main draw to the fields are the 55 acres of flowers, there are four varieties of blueberries on the property, each with a slightly different taste, according the Flower Fields operator Fred Clark.

Blueberries are more common in colder climates, Clark said, but the varieties growing at the Flower Fields have been developed to fruit in warmer climates. Visitors can pick their own berries for $5 a basket.

Right now, there are very few flowers visible in the fields. The peak of the bloom is expected in mid-April, Clark said. But visitors can stroll around the property, enjoy the great views and pick blueberries.

The Flower Field are open to the public from March 1 to May 6. Reservation are required and visitors must wear masks while on the property. The entrance fee is $20 for adults and $10 for children.