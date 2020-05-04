Sisters use chalk art to brighten neighborhood, fundraise

SAN DIEGO — Two sisters in the Rolando area of San Diego have teamed up to brighten the neighborhood and raise money for an important cause.

Malone, 15, and Rory, 8, have been creating the chalk art projects in driveways and front walkways, taping off areas to make distinctive designs in geometric shapes.

Neighbors have even agreed to “commission” the projects for their houses, paying for the art with a donation to a charity of their choice. The contributions have already included $100 for the International Rescue Committee.

Related Content Local artists sew masks to sell to public, donate to front-line workers Video