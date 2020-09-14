San Diego hotels offer spaces to work remotely

SAN DIEGO — San Diego hotels have set up some of the best socially distant ways to get out of the house and enjoy a space to get some work done.

From charging stations, work space and endless wireless internet service — even poolside — this list is just the beginning of recommendations for San Diego staycations that allow you to work and relax safely away from home.

1. Hilton Bayfront Hotel: Poolside solar phone charging stations, poolside lunch offerings, meeting rooms and office space offered upon request.

2. The Lodge at Torrey Pines: Offering “business from the balcony“ and “business to a tee” options that can include a staycation overlooking the golf course with pool use, WiFi and even a round of golf.

3. Rancho Bernardo Inn: WiFi available through the 200-plus acre property with cabana rental to work poolside.

4. Manchester Grand Hyatt: Offering day rates to rent out a hotel room 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a work space and includes a rooftop pool when you book a staycation.

5. Mission Bay Resort: The newest renovated hotel for staycations on the bay in San Diego.