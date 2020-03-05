Nonprofit helps families afford swim lessons for infants, children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1 through 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Pevention.

A San Diego nonprofit is helping teach infants and children how to respect the water.

A local mom founded the nonprofit, called SoCal Survival Swim, and is hoping to spread the word. One Baby at a Time is focusing on spreading the word of early drowning prevention and helping families in need find resources for swim lessons.

Heather Lake spoke with the founders and with parents who are teaching their babies how to survive in the water.