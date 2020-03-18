Local restaurants offer free meals to healthcare workers, first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Dining Group and Farmer’s Table Little Italy have turned their restaurants to a nonprofit model so they can feed people on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, first responders and healthcare workers can pick up a free, family-style meal for up to four people at Farmer’s Table Little Italy or Saltwater Restaurant in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Restaurant managers are asking that people keep health guidelines in mind and line up with the recommended six feet of distance outside of both restaurants to order and pick up.

Managers say the move is keeping their employees working while many others in the service industry are seeing their hours cut, and that they're eager to help the people on the front lines of the public health crisis.

The restaurants also asked viewers to keep an eye out for a GoFundMe that they will launch soon. The fundraiser could help them keep the meals going beyond this week.