Local opera singer’s front porch concerts cheer up neighbors

SAN DIEGO — A local opera singer is serenading the neighborhood during the stay-at-home order.

Victoria Robertson is a professional singer who performed for 12 years with the San Diego Opera Chorus and toured with the USO, singing for the troops for 7 years. She missed being able to perform and bringing joy to big groups of people, so she started a “front porch” concert series for neighbors.

Robertson wants to make sure everyone knows she putting these weekly concerts up on her YouTube page, so it doesn’t draw a large crowd that would make social distancing difficult. The performances are for her immediate neighbors, but she is glad they can also be shared online, too.

She’s also working with a nonprofit called Opera 4 Kids, bringing classical music to children in San Diego. Visit their website here, and watch Robertson’s interview with Heather Lake above.