Local dad brightens up neighborhood with 4K-light display

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Travis Ratliff’s Christmas light displays are a hit each holiday season, but with the father of three stuck at home along with the rest of San Diego, he decided to break back out the decorations and give his neighbors something to smile about.

Passing drivers can tune their radio to 90.7 to hear a variety of songs that sync up with the lights, including “My Sharona” tweaked to croon, “Bye, Corona.”

By using LED lights, Ratliff told FOX 5 the display only costs him 10 or 15 bucks each month, a price he says is worth it to brighten up the neighborhood. He’s happy for people already in the neighborhood to check out the lights at Broken Rock and Rancho Santa Fe roads.

For those of us who aren’t in that neck of the woods, check out his complete Star Wars show below: