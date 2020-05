SAN DIEGO — A local company wants to help students learn confidence in all areas of STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — even during pandemic home-school sessions.

Kid Spark Education created STEM kits for local families that contain up to 20 hours of curriculum, all based on research and a partnership with UCSD and USD.

For each kit that a parent purchases, another kit will be given to a San Diego family in need of teaching materials.

Learn more here.