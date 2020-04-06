Local artists sew masks to sell to public, donate to front-line workers

SAN DIEGO — Local artists are making masks during the coronavirus pandemic, selling them to the public to support their efforts to donate masks to front-line workers.

“To support the well-being of our community, we are currently sewing masks. Each mask is washable and reusable, made with a neutral colored Eco-Cotton Twill, & sewn in the same high quality as our bags,” the sewing collective at Rais Case explained.

“While this mask is not a substitute for N95 mask, it is an option to aid in protection. Your purchase directly supports our ongoing efforts to donate masks to those in our front lines.”

Watch Heather Lake’s interview with one of the artists, and visit the team’s website to learn more.