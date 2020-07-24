Highlighting the best patio date night spots for your weekend

Heather Lake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — Restaurants throughout San Diego are getting creative with their patio seating, so we put together a roundup with some of the best date night views.

Heather Lake visited Garibaldi at The Intercontinental to check out their outdoor offering, which comes complete with a perfect view of the bay. Her other top picks include:

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News