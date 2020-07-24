Highlighting the best patio date night spots for your weekend

SAN DIEGO — Restaurants throughout San Diego are getting creative with their patio seating, so we put together a roundup with some of the best date night views.
Heather Lake visited Garibaldi at The Intercontinental to check out their outdoor offering, which comes complete with a perfect view of the bay. Her other top picks include:
- Born and Raised in Little Italy
- Herb & Wood in Little Italy
- Madison on Park in University Heights
- Nonna + Zucchero in Little Italy
- Puesto in The Headquarters at Seaport Village
- Pho Ca Dao Vietnamese Kitchen in Mission Valley
- Rusticucina in Hillcrest
- Valentina in Leucadia