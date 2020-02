Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Improve your mood and get that loving feeling back with ballroom dancing in San Diego.

Trilogy Studio in Rancho Bernardo is open for walk-ins, date nights and everything in between. The studio is hosting a Valentine's Day dance party this weekend and is open to the public. Anyone who wants to learn how to dance can give it a try.

Heather Lake showed off the talented dancers and even learned a few moves.