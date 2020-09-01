Get away at Campland on the Bay

SAN DIEGO — RV rentals and campsites are in high demand this year as people look for socially distant ways to get away.

Many San Diego sites are booked but are letting visitors know that the fall months can be just as fun. Campland on the Bay is open year-round and has even seen some pretty impressive Thanksgiving setups in the past.

And if you don’t want to sleep in a tent or on the ground, there are plenty of RV rental options. SD Consign is a clean way to rent some wheels or get your RV rented out to others. The local company gets people driving and camping comfortably for the first time.