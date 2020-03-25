20 tons of pet food donated for local rescue organizations

ENCINITAS, Calif. — More than 40,000 pounds of pet food was delivered to Rancho Coastal Humane Society Wednesday, and the organization plans to redistribute it to more than 500 pet rescues around the county.

The food was donated through the Rescue Bank operated by GreaterGood.org, as part of their disaster relief efforts to help animals as the humans who care for them go through the financial and medical hardship of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This donation … includes Natural Balance dog food and there may be some Rachel Ray cat food,” RCHS spokesman John Van Zante said. “The food will be distributed to 501(c)(3) non-profit pet rescue groups.”

“The food is free to rescue partners as the cost has been paid by Greater Good,” according RCHS President Judi Sanzo said.