ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- The Escondido Public Library's Literacy Learning Center is putting on its 16th annual Scrabble-thon and they're asking anyone of high school age or older to get ready for some fun competition.

The annual fundraiser, which takes place on Saturday, helps the center operate and teach literacy to adults free of charge.

Heather Lake spoke with the organizers about the fun event.