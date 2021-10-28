Gloria, local leaders show support for Biden’s infrastructure plan

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria and leaders in the South Bay are showing their support for Pres. Joe Biden’s agenda, saying affordable housing is a key element they’re focused on in the $1.75 trillion plan.

Gloria joined Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas and National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis Thursday morning outside the Cesar Chavez Recreation Center in San Ysidro to talk about their “enthusiastic support” for the Build Back Better and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs acts.

Gloria’s office said the pieces of federal legislation contain landmark proposals that would make generational investments in housing, children and families, climate resiliency and infrastructure.

“One of the things I’ve been focused on is making sure that housing is kept in this piece of legislation,” Gloria said. “The announcement today says there’s about $150 billion in this deal for housing. That is less than what was originally recommended but it’s still in there.”

Gloria said despite not knowing how much the $1.75 trillion plan would allocate to San Diego County projects, his team is still able to get a head start on putting the funds to work.

“Communities like ours, where we have a tremendous need for affordable housing, we recognize there is some level of funding coming our way, so what we can do internally is start preparing projects,” Gloria said. “Identify where there are gaps in funding and know that when these dollars arrive, we can slot it into those projects and get them underway.”

The local leaders said they chose San Ysidro for the Thursday news conference because it’s one of many underserved areas in San Diego County. The mayors, along with San Diego City Councilmember Vivian Moreno of District 8, said if passed, they believe the bills would also make a huge impact on improving roads and highways and bettering children and families for generations to come.