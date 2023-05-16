SAN DIEGO — The City San Diego is taking steps to become more pedestrian friendly.

City crews have completed the infrastructure necessary to transform the heart of downtown in the hopes of attracting more residents and visitors.

The next time you come down to the iconic Gaslamp Quarter, it may look a little different.

City crews have turned Fifth Avenue into a walkable promenade.

Several crosswalks from Broadway up to K Street have been equipped with the ability to install steel bollards that will close off 5th Avenue to vehicle traffic.

City crews will install the barriers daily starting at noon and they will stay up to block through traffic until 2 a.m.

The city has been working in partnership with the Gaslamp Association to create a safe, vibrant and walkable space for San Diegans and visitors.

“We want to keep that momentum going and that’s why the city council in April, with the leadership of Council Member Stephen Whitburn, officially designated Fifth Avenue as a slow street, allowing us to make this closure permanent and daily,” said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria

“It’s really cool that we’re going to actually be able to walk here it’s gonna be like Italy,” said downtown resident Michael Hofacket. “It is really loud though, so we’ll see how it goes.”

The Gaslamp Promenade project is expected to be in place and fully operational by July 1, 2023.

The idea for walkable infrastructure projects is just limited to the downtown area. Mayor Gloria says that Normal Street in Hillcrest could be next on the list.