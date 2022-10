SAN DIEGO — With all the buzz about 1998 — when the San Diego Padres were last in the National League Championship Series — it got us thinking: what were we doing that year?

Maybe we were turning up Shania Twain’s hit single, “You’re Still The One.” Or going to see “Titanic” in theaters. (Relive more of the year’s highlights here).

The FOX 5 team dug through the archives to gather throwback photos of themselves in 1998. We hope you enjoy the slideshow below.

Raoul Martinez at USC

Shally Zomorodi with her now husband, Bruce

Kristina Audencial

Brad Wills

Troy Hirsch with his mom

Andrew Luria as a freshman at Cornell

Maria Arcega-Dunn

Kathleen Bade

Megan Healy

Heather Lake