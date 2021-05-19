First cruise ship arrives in San Diego for crew member vaccinations

SAN DIEGO — The first of three cruise ships expected in San Diego this week arrived at the port on Wednesday.

Crew members of Holland America Line’s Koningsdam will be the first group to receive coronavirus vaccinations from Sharp Healthcare employees. Sharp will vaccinate nearly 450 people on three of Carnival’s ships this week as part of a larger effort to make it safe for cruises to resume.

TODAY: Hundreds of cruise ship members are getting vaccinated by @sharphealthcare. The first of 3 ships is just pulling into the harbor.🛳🚢@fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/JLmi3bJfyW — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) May 19, 2021

Sharp’s vaccinators will travel by boat to the Royal Princess later Wednesday and administer 144 coronavirus doses to crew as the ship is anchored off San Diego’s coast. An additional 179 crew members on Holland America Line’s Noordam will be vaccinated on Thursday.

Adam Deaton with the Port of San Diego called the vaccinations the first step in getting cruises running again.

“Since the pandemic started, we lost about 160 cruise calls in San Diego. And each homeport, that’s a ship that begins and ends in San Diego, is $2 million. We’ve calculated that San Diego lost about $280 million in economic impact from the cruise industry because of the pandemic,” Deaton said. “So we’re excited to finally see these vessels come back and maybe we can get a little boost to the economy when that happens.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this month that cruise lines could soon begin trial voyages in U.S. waters with volunteer passengers helping test whether the ships can sail safely during a pandemic.

Ships are required to make at least one practice run before resuming regular cruises, unless operators can vouch that 98% of crew and 95% of passengers are vaccinated.

Sharp said all three ships will return to San Diego in approximately three weeks so crew members can receive their second vaccination dose.