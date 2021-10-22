Fees waived for first 100 dogs adopted this weekend

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria is hoping to help dozens of pets find forever homes during a special adoption event this weekend.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria teamed up with the San Diego Humane Society to waive adoption fees for the first 100 adult dogs rescued from shelters from Oct. 22-24. The fee to adopt adult animals will be $25 after the initial 100 adoptions are complete.

Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the humane society, said they currently have 1,500 animals that need homes as they near the end of a busy season. An event like this will significantly help get those pets into homes in San Diego, he said.

This is the fifth time Gloria has partnered with the humane society for such an event. He said now is a great time to find a pet if money was keeping families from adopting.

The humane society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their Escondido, Oceanside, El Cajon and Linda Vista locations.