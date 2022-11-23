LA MESA, Calif. — Long lines had formed before the Chevron on Baltimore Drive and Lake Murray Boulevard in La Mesa had even opened at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The gas station is offering gas for as low as $3.99 a gallon on Wednesday and on Thanksgiving Day, for customers paying with cash.

That’s a big deal considering the average gas price right now in San Diego is $5.19.

That price is what enticed Bill Jackson to show up at 5 a.m., one hour before the pumps opened.

“I was getting off work at 4 a.m., so rather than wait in line, I figured I rather just wait at the pump and as soon as they open up, I’ll get my gas and then I’m gone,” Jackson said. “If you wait in line, you might be out there all day waiting. In the daytime, this place is going to be a madhouse. I didn’t want to be part of that.”

The gas station was already busy early Wednesday.

The owner told FOX 5 he is offering the reduced gas prices as a way to give back to the community this Thanksgivivng.

The station has been in business for more than 20 years, recently changing from being an independent station to a Chevron.

The $3.99 gas promotion will last through Thanksgiving Day.

