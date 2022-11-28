SAN DIEGO — Cyber Monday is a huge day for online holiday shopping.

Although retailers have had deals out for a few weeks now, many online shoppers will still wait until the day of to buy certain items. People at work may try to find some time to squeeze in some cyber shopping on Monday.

Holiday shopping is back in full force and a bulk of it has been online sales, already setting a new record for Black Friday in 2022.

According to Adobe Analytics, consumers spent a record $9.12 billion while shopping online for Black Friday, which is up 2.3% from a year ago. It also topped the previous record in sales in 2020.

Electronics, apparel and groceries are top on the list of what Cyber Monday shoppers will be searching for.

In fact, Adobe Analytics says those things will contribute close to $104 billion in online spending this holiday season, that is nearly half of the overall projected spending of $210 billion.

Did you know Amazon offers a legitimate “feel good shopping experience?” It’s called Amazon Smile. A percentage of purchases made on Amazon Smile go to a charitable organization of your choice, with no cost to you.

Researcher suggest Cyber Monday might not be as much of a thing as it used to be because retailers are constantly offering online deals ahead of the “big day.”

If anything, Cyber Monday may now be more of a deadline for nailing down those online deals.