SAN DIEGO — After a year of construction, the new East Otay Mesa fire station is finally complete.

The new state-of-the-art facility — located at the corner of Otay Mesa Road and Alta Road — will serve the growing bi-national community in the area, which is home to huge industrial and commercial developments supporting commerce through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

On Tuesday morning, San Diego County first responders celebrated the completion of the massive four-bay facility that will soon be able to respond to critical incidents and provide emergency medical services in an area currently flagged as requiring additional fire protection.

In the station, there are 12 bedrooms for fire crews with Cal Fire and San Diego County Fire Department, as well as a gym, a conference room, a leisure room and a massive kitchen.

The fire station is also designed to be “Zero Net Energy” — meaning it generates its own energy onsite — with solar panels aligning the roof.

“We are excited to be in this station and to help serve the East Otay Mesa community,” said Captain Mike Cornette, public information officer with Cal Fire.