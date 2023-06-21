SAN DIEGO — It’s Wake Up Wednesday, and local coffee shops are coming out with new summer menus featuring cold brews and beyond.

As it starts to heat up in San Diego, this week’s coffee conversation is: what’s the difference between cold brew and iced coffee?

“Cold brew is steeped for 16 to 18 hours, so it’s much stronger,” says Jen Bayard, founder of Communal Coffee, which has locations in North Park, South Park and Oceanside.

Bayard says her shops use single-origin espresso to make its cold brew, so it has a similar taste to its americano-style iced coffee.

She says americano iced coffee is much lighter because it’s simply espresso, water and ice, which melts and dilutes the beverage.

“Cold brew has about double the amount of caffeine, so if you really need a good kick, cold brew has about 200 milligrams of caffeine, versus an iced coffee has 100 to 150.”

So we asked: are more of her customers ordering cold brew or iced coffee?

“People are crazy for cold brew,” Bayard said. “Honestly, we sell so much cold brew. They definitely want the caffeine.”

In addition to regular cold brew, Communal Coffee serves up a refreshing twist on the classic. Its “sweet mint cold brew” features house-made mint syrup, oat milk and a sprig of mint. And that’s not the only variation: its seasonal menu features a “coconut cream cold brew.”

So, are you team cold brew or team iced coffee?

Heather Lake contributed to this report.