SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is bringing back the Parks After Dark program, hosting summer activities for families at several local parks.

City officials held a news conference Monday at Memorial Park in Logan Heights, one of four city parks where the program will take place.

Parks After Dark bring aims to bring neighbors together, as well as help to reduce crime in the surrounding areas, city leaders said.

The city launched the Parks After Dark program in 2022 with the idea of transforming several neighborhood parks into community festivals.

There will be music, movies, arts and crafts, games, sports clinics, resources from community-based organizations and of course, free food, said Mayor Todd Gloria.

The goal of the program is to use public spaces to help reduce crime and create a safe and positive social atmosphere.

“Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from July 6 through August 26, these events will be happening at four parks in our neighborhoods across San Diego: City Heights, Linda Vista, Skyline Hills, and in Memorial Park,” Gloria said. “San Diegans of every age are invited to come out and help transform these parks, and do some of the biggest and best parties in town.”

San Diego City Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe also spoke at the news conference, announcing the return of the program and the difference it has made.

“A recent study by UCSD showed that Parks After Dark has already proven to reduce crime significantly in our community, Montgomery Steppe said. “In 2022, calls for crime decreased by nearly 50% after Parks After Dark concluded in Skyline.”