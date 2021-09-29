Child abuse survivor takes on cross-country bike ride to raise awareness

SAN DIEGO — A child sex abuse survivor set off on a cross-country bicycle ride Wednesday morning.

Tim Markison aims to ride 3,000 miles from Ocean Beach to Jacksonville, Florida, to spread awareness about preventing child abuse and promote healing for victims of abuse.

Markison’s 40-day “Cycle to End Abuse” includes stops in Phoenix, Austin, Baton Rouge and Tallahassee. He and his team at Athalonz, a golf shoe technology company, launched the Interwoven Circles Foundation with hopes of raising $1 million during the cross-country ride.

All donations will go toward nonprofit organizations that focus on child abuse prevention or healing the wounds of child abuse.

