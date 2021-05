CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The petition for a gun violence restraining order against the husband of a missing Chula Vista mom sheds new light on the second search warrant served at the Millete family home.

Maya Millete, also known as May, last was seen Jan. 7 near the home in Chula Vista. Four months of volunteer-led searches have yielded few answers about her whereabouts, and investigators on Friday served a second search warrant at the home.