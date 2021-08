SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Drug use was at a 21-year high for adult males arrested and booked into local detention facilities in 2020, with methamphetamine and fentanyl posing some worrying trends, according to a San Diego Association of Governments report released Thursday.

The new SANDAG report found 82% of males surveyed tested positive for at least one illicit substance, a 3% increase from 2019. Drug use among adult females surveyed significantly decreased from the 82% in 2019 to 67% in 2020. This represents the lowest positive rate for adult females since 2015.