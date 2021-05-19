74-year-old seriously hurt in hit-and-run

A 74-year-old man was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run at state Route 94 and Bancroft early Wednesday, according to authorities. (FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a driver accused of fleeing after hitting a 74-year-old man off State Route 94 Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol responded to Bancroft Drive at SR-94 just before 6 a.m. Officers said a driver was getting onto 94 westbound when they hit a 74-year-old who was walking across the on-ramp on Bancroft Drive.

CHP said the pedestrian suffered major injuries and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment.

Officers are now searching for information about the hit-and-run driver. They don’t have a description of the vehicle or suspect.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is urged to contact Officer W. Barger at the CHP El Cajon area office at 619-401-2000.