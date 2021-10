SAN DIEGO — Check your tickets: Two SuperLotto Plus tickets with five numbers but no mega number were sold in San Diego County, according to the California Lottery.

There was no jackpot winner for this draw. A total of 107,152 winning tickets were sold with the top winning tickets bought at ARCO AM/PM in Stockton, Paradise Valley Produce Market on Paradise Valley Road in Spring Valley and Speedway on Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad, the lottery website says.

Each ticket is worth $12,680.