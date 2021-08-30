121,000 students return to class in county’s largest school district

SAN DIEGO — More than 121,000 students are headed back to classrooms Monday on the first day of school in the San Diego Unified School District.

New this school year, all San Diego Unified staff will be required to get vaccinated or be prepared to take part in weekly COVID-19 testing. It’s part of a mandate handed down by Gov. Gavin Newsom in August that aims to help keep students safe from coronavirus at schools.

Also new this year, families are required to make a decision on testing for their students by completing the COVID Testing Acknowledgement Form.

The district announced Friday that students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors and outdoors except while eating or during a few school activities, the same policy introduced in the spring. SDUSD officials said the outdoor mask wearing and testing will help keep students at school if they test negative after coming into contact with someone who tests positive for the virus.

SDUSD President Richard Barrera said he’d heard from parents who were happy about the return to stricter mask guidelines.

“We’ve heard overwhelmingly from parents that they are relieved to hear that we’re going back to the masking all day policy,” Barrera told FOX 5. “Not only is this the safest thing to do in terms of preventing against the spread of the virus on our campuses, but it’s actually the best strategy to keep our kids in school.”

The mask mandate at schools has frustrated some local parents, leading to a series of rallies for so-called “mask choice” in the classroom.

