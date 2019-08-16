Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Morning News
16th annual Scrabble-thon benefits adult literacy program
Video
Nonprofit helps families afford swim lessons for infants, children
Video
SoCal Patriot Guard Riders visit FOX 5
Video
Unique scuba experience immerses divers with hundreds of migrating sea lions
Video
‘Dream job’ seeks traveling couple to find best proposal locations
Video
More Morning News Headlines
Local wounded warrior shares story of selfless act on National Donor Day
Video
Watch Live: Football goes to the dogs at the FOX 5 Puppy Bowl
Need a turkey tip? Give us a call!
VOTE: FOX 5’s Great Pumpkin Challenge
Brewers prepare for San Diego’s coveted beer week
Steakhouse boasts Vegas-style dining in downtown San Diego
Local film director makes martial arts movie
1950s-themed care center helps people with Alzheimer’s
Hub for small businesses offers unique shopping experience
Synchronized indoor rowing classes kick off in San Diego
Motoring Monday
Test-driving the KIA Seltos
Video
Test-driving the all-electric Mini Cooper
Video
More Motoring Monday Headlines
Heather Lake
16th annual Scrabble-thon benefits adult literacy program
Video
Nonprofit helps families afford swim lessons for infants, children
Video
‘Dream job’ seeks traveling couple to find best proposal locations
Video
Work out under infrared light at new studios
Video
Local spa offers special Valentine’s treatments
Video
More Heather Lake Headlines
Feel Good Friday
Most Popular Stories
Employee at San Diego AT&T store tests positive for coronavirus
Video
Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, traps 70 people
6 travelers to Italy from Mexicali, Tijuana appear to have coronavirus
LA announces 6 new coronavirus cases, declares state of emergency
Video
New CDC guidance says older adults should ‘stay at home as much as possible’ due to coronavirus