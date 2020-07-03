Links Seen on FOX 5

July 3, 2020
- COVID-19 Vaccine Trials
Get more information on how to participate
- Armed Services YMCA
Programs and services available for service members and their families
- Rock Church
Watch services online
- Nosh with Tash
Watch the new cooking show on Fox 5
July 2, 2020
- Book Club with Liz and Lisa
How to Save a Life
One to Watch
The Sight of You
You Can’t Catch Me
- Christina Streit
Find ideas for DIY projects
- Ranch 45
Pick up a grill kit for Independence Day
- San Diego International Airport
Learn how to travel safely during the pandemic
July 1, 2020
- Keeping Connected
Send in pictures of how you and your family are passing the time, or of simple acts of kindness you see in your neighborhood
- Maritime Museum of San Diego
Find out what to expect during your next visit
- USS Midway Museum
Buy tickets online
- Living Coast Discovery Center
See what you can expect when the museum reopens
- The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Stream the show for free on Tubi
- Rancho Coastal Humane Society
View the animals available for adoption
- Drowning Prevention
Get safety tips from Rady Children’s Hospital
- Victorian Senior Care Facilities
Become a pen pal for a senior citizen
- Fliteboard E-foil at Carlsbad Lagoon
Schedule a private E-foil lesson in Carlsbad
- Tour Our Trails Challenge
See 15 hikes worth doing for National Parks and Recreation Month
June 30, 2020
- End Coronavirus
MIT research scientist says we need to stop, not slow, COVID-19
- Keeping Connected
Send in pictures of how you and your family are passing the time, or of simple acts of kindness you see in your neighborhood
- IRS Tax Deadline
File for an automatic extension
- American Pets Alive
Get animal support services in San Diego
- Spice + Leaf
Chai Infused Whisky Sour
Chai Infused Simple Syrup
- Flex Disc
Buy the workout tool
- SQiN
Shop plant-based skincare products for men
- SwimZip
Shop swimwear for the whole family
- Blenders Eyewear
Shop for sunglasses and protective eyewear
- Joyin
Shop for kids’ toys
- Tesalate
Find your perfect multi-purpose beach towel
June 29, 2020
- SDG&E Reduces Rates For Summer
Learn more about energy rates for the summer
- Keeping Connected
Send in pictures of how you and your family are passing the time, or of simple acts of kindness you see in your neighborhood
- Maritime Museum of San Diego
View the changes you can expect when the museum reopens on Wednesday
- Tahoe Luxury Properties
View vacation rentals
- Monterey Rentals
Book a home for your next vacation
- San Diego Workforce Partnership
Get career consulting or support for your business
- Creations by Nicholas
Shop DIY craft kits for kids
June 26, 2020
- Keeping Connected
Send in pictures of how you and your family are passing the time, or of simple acts of kindness you see in your neighborhood
- Rock Church
Watch services online
- Hotel del Coronado
Find out what to expect during your next visit
- Wounded Warrior Project
Resources available for veterans and family members
- Auntie Helen’s
Donate or volunteer at the thrift store
- Stehly Farms Organics
Find fresh produce in your area
- Drive-Up Comedy
Get tickets to shows
- Donavon Frankenreiter Livestream
Get tickets to see the trio perform at the Belly Up stage in Solana Beach
June 25, 2020
- Keeping Connected
Send in pictures of how you and your family are passing the time, or of simple acts of kindness you see in your neighborhood
- Covid-19 Testing
Find free testing sites in San Diego County
- I’ll Be Gone In The Dark
Watch the new series on HBO
- Flap Your Jacks
Visit the breakfast spot in North Park
- Buzz Buggy
Request concierge services in San Diego
- Ballast Point
Visit the Home Brew Mart
- Feeding San Diego
Donate to help end hunger in San Diego
June 24, 2020
- Keeping Connected
Send in pictures of how you and your family are passing the time, or of simple acts of kindness you see in your neighborhood
- Rancho Coastal Humane Society
View the animals available for adoption
- Showhomes
Have your home staged for sale
- Fit City Adventures
Helping groups connect through fitness
- Step X Step Run Co.
Connect with a local running community
- Jo Koy: In His Elements
Watch the show on Netflix
June 23, 2020
- Keeping Connected
Send in pictures of how you and your family are passing the time, or of simple acts of kindness you see in your neighborhood
- Noonan Family Swim School
Sign up for swim lessons
- SWITCHFOOT BRO-AM
Get tickets to the live stream event
June 22, 2020
- FDA Hand Sanitizer Warning
See the brands consumers are being told to avoid
- Keeping Connected
Send in pictures of how you and your family are passing the time, or of simple acts of kindness you see in your neighborhood
- San Diego Museum Council
See what’s open or planning to reopen
- Free Covid-19 Testing
Find a location near you
- National Kindness Speech Contest
Cast your vote for a local 10-year-old
- San Diego Gas and Electric
Explore job openings
- The Salon Chair Guys
Buy salon equipment or schedule a repair
June 21, 2020
- Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
See exciting new reveals from Apple
- Keeping Connected
Send in pictures of how you and your family are passing the time, or of simple acts of kindness you see in your neighborhood
June 20, 2020
- Keeping Connected
Send in pictures of how you and your family are passing the time, or of simple acts of kindness you see in your neighborhood
June 19, 2020
- Solar Eclipse
Watch a livestream of the event
- Padres Pedal the Cause
Ride, spin or walk to help find a cure for cancer
- GoFundMe for Kellie Sullivan
Donate to help Sullivan beat cancer
- Keeping Connected
Send in pictures of how you and your family are passing the time, or of simple acts of kindness you see in your neighborhood
- Rock Church
Watch services online
June 18, 2020
- Keeping Connected
Send in pictures of how you and your family are passing the time, or of simple acts of kindness you see in your neighborhood
- Gaslamp Quarter
See which businesses are open or planning to reopen soon
- Community Birth Center
Donate to help fund the project
- Founders First Capital Partners
Financing for businesses led by minority, military veterans or women founders
- The Go-To Girlfriend
Get fashion, beauty and lifestyle tips
- Fleet Science Center
Find virtual activities to do at home
- Travelworld International Group
Visit Big Bear or California State Parks
June 17, 2020
- County COVID-19 Testing
Find free testing locations near you
- Paycheck Protection Program
Fill out a PPP loan forgiveness application
- Keeping Connected
Send in pictures of how you and your family are passing the time, or of simple acts of kindness you see in your neighborhood
- Theatre Box
Get tickets online
- Mission Bay Sportcenter
Rent boats, paddleboards and more
- Home Before Dark
Watch on Apple TV+
- The Toy Insider
Check out the hottest toys for summer
- Rancho Coastal Humane Society
View the animals available for adoption
- Christina Streit
Find ideas for DIY projects
June 16, 2020
- Keeping Connected
Send in pictures of how you and your family are passing the time, or of simple acts of kindness you see in your neighborhood
- San Diego Blood Bank
Donate blood to help patients in need
- FanBound
Buy messages, phone calls and social media posts from KTLA’s Sam Rubin