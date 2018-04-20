Links Seen on FOX 5

March 7, 2020
- St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The annual San Diego St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off on Saturday, March 14
March 6, 2020
- Antimicrobial Products for Coronavirus
List of items recommended by the EPA
- Cirque du Soleil OVO
Buy tickets to the show at Viejas Arena
- Farm Fresh
Buy produce from Stehly Farms Organics
- Seals Star Wars Night
Buy Wookie-themed jerseys in support of Rady Children’s Hospital
- Tom Green
Performing in San Diego this weekend
- Spice + Leaf
Recipe for Sweet Potato Rounds
March 5, 2020
- Get Paid to Watch College Basketball
Enter the contest here
- SoCal Survival Swimming
Teach your kid to swim
- One Baby at a Time
Nonprofit helping families keep their infants safe
- Thursday Club Rummage Sale
San Diego’s largest rummage sale
- Scrabble-Thon
Register for the event at the Escondido Public Library
- Busker Fest
Visit the festival in Seaport Village for free
- San Diego Legion
Buy tickets to this weekend’s game
- Mariachi Festival
Sunday in Chula Vista
March 4, 2020
- GoFundMe: Vista Stabbing Victim
Donate to Joshua Virginia’s family here
- Adoptable Dogs
Visit the Rancho Coastal Humane Society
- Wine Wednesday
Visit Niner Wine Estates
March 3, 2020
- Zolli Candy
Teenager runs healthy candy company
- Rock Your City
Participate in community service projects on Saturday
- 2020 Neighborhood Experience
Join the event celebrating San Diego’s unique culture
March 2, 2020
- Matteo
Visit the nonprofit restaurant in South Park
- Read Across America
Find the best books for kids
- Wiliot
Battery-free Bluetooth technology
- Spenser Confidential
Watch the new movie on Netflix March 6th
- Animalkind
Order the book on Amazon
- Burn Institute
Donate during the Firefighter Boot Drive on Thursday
February 28, 2020
- Quinceañera Expo
Register for the event in Carlsbad
- Matt Fraser
See him at the Pechanga Theater
February 27, 2020
- Children’s Nature Retreat
Visit the animal sanctuary in Alpine
- SoCal Patriot Guard
To request their service, email tosocalpgr@aol.com
- Tiny Homes
Order from Back Porch Homes
- Water Grill
Make a reservation for your next night out
February 26, 2020
- Park Commons
Visit the new food hall in Sorrento Valley
- San Diego Loyal
Buy tickets to the team’s inaugural game
- Llama Visits
Bring them to your next party
February 25, 2020
- Armstrong Garden Centers
Celebrating 130 years in California
- Celebrate Fat Tuesday
Visit Louisiana Purchase in North Park
- The Illusionists
Get tickets to the show at the San Diego Civic Theatre
February 24, 2020
- Mail-In Ballots Drop-Off Locations
You have options for turning in your mail ballot for the March 3 election
- Shoebacca Women’s Open
Tennis tournament free for the public this week
- Honey, What’s for Dinner?
Get recipes from Sam the Cooking Guy
- SDFD Girl’s Empowerment Camp
Register for the camp in April
February 21, 2020
- Support the San Diego Humane Society
Visit Color Me Mine in Rancho Bernardo
- Inclusion Films
Filmmaking for people with developmental disabilities
- Gina DeLapa
Learn to deal with stress at work
- Del Mar Racetrack Polo & Concert
Get tickets to the event this weekend
- American Indian & Indigenous Film Festival
Get tickets to the festival at Pechanga Resort & Casino
- San Diego Legion
Get tickets to the game on Sunday
- John King
See the country singer perform at Moonshine Beach this weekend
February 20, 2020
- Lyft Driver Center
Repairs and maintenance for Lyft drivers
- Broken Yolks for Car Show Folks
Free car show in Rancho San Diego this weekend
- The Masked Singer
Watch Wednesday nights on FOX 5
- The Mad Hatter’s Ball
Get tickets to the event this weekend in North Park
- Heritage & Co.
Order a custom dessert for your next event
- Travel with Tania
Book your next vacation
- Cupids & Canines
Pet adoption event at Grossmont Center this weekend
February 19, 2020
- Transit Hub Meeting
Submit comments on the project
- Spearfishing in San Diego
Visit James & Joseph Spearfishing Supplies
- The Dark Corners of the Night
Book now available on Amazon
February 18, 2020
- FOX 5 Voter Guide
Get a breakdown of the key races in San Diego County
- Voter Registration Information
Register to vote before the California primary election
- California Tower
Get tickets to the tour at the Museum of Man
- Gaslamp Quarter Mardi Gras
Buy tickets to the Big Easy Bites & Booze Tour
February 17, 2020
February 14, 2020
- Proposal Ambassador
Scout the best proposal spots in Europe
- Doc Jacobs Foundation
Provides sports scholarships for children of military families
- Gary Sinise Foundation
Provides services for military veterans and families
- Daytona 500
Watch the race this Sunday on FOX 5
February 13, 2020
- El Capitan High School E-Sports
Donate to support the school’s e-sports program
- Gerber Photo Search
Submit your little one
- Throttle Thursday
Visit Vey’s Powersports
- FlySense
Device that can detect vaping and bullying
- “Friends” Pop-Up Brunch
Register for the pop-up event in San Diego
- Find a Date for Jeff
Earn $25,000 if you can find this man a date
- National Italian Food Day
Celebrate at Barbusa
- Heart-Healthy Valentine’s Day Treats
Get the recipes
- Smacked
Local author shares story of white collar ambition, addiction, and tragedy
February 12, 2020
- Valentine’s Day Spa Treatments
Visit Ocean Pearl Spa
- Infrared Therapy Fitness
Try the workout at Red Effect
- Valentine’s Day Treats
Make Mexican Hot Chocolate Ice Cream
February 11, 2020
- JetBlue Flights
Get a flight as low as $20 to celebrate JetBlue’s 20th birthday
- Trilogy Ballroom
Sign up for dance lessons
- Tool Time Tuesday
Local construction company for your home renovations
- Pick a Purse Party
Enter to win here
- Sprouts
Find a location near you
- American Rescue Dog Show
See this year’s contestants
February 10, 2020
- California Primary
Register now to vote on March 3
- Sur la Table
Learn new cooking skills
- Whale Fest
Celebrate whales at Birch Aquarium
- The Shell
Lineup of this year’s performers at San Diego’s new concert venue
- Valentine’s Day Jewelry
Visit David Levi & Sons Jewelers
February 7, 2020
- Netflix Autoplay
Learn how to turn the feature on and off
- Powerhaus
Visit the healthy pizza shop in Pacific Beach
- San Diego Supercross
Get tickets for tomorrow night’s event
- Spice It Up
Visit The Spice Way in Encinitas
- Beer to Celebrate Valentine’s Day
Keep up with local beer trends
February 6, 2020
- Dinner with a View
Pop-up experience in San Diego through March 8
- Supercross Live
Get tickets to the event at Petco Park
- Lego Masters
Watch the show Wednesday on FOX 5
February 5, 2020
- Underwater Torpedo League
Gain confidence underwater by joining a UTL team
- Deep End Fitness
Personalized aquatic programs help swimmers gain confidence underwater
- Museum Month in San Diego
Get half-priced admission at 40 museums
- February Book Club Picks
Dear Edward
The Summer I Met Jack
Smacked
The Wives
February 4, 2020
- World Cancer Day
CDC launches “talk to someone” simulation for cancer survivors
- Valentine’s Day Flowers
Pick up an arrangement at Adelaide’s
- Escondido Chocolate Festival
Get tickets to the event this Saturday
February 3, 2020
- Bob Cousy Award
Vote for SDSU Aztecs guard Malachi Flynn to win the award (starting Feb. 7)
- NFL Alumni Association
Get tickets to the charity golf tournament
- Harlem Globetrotters
Get tickets to the world tour coming to Pechanga Arena’
February 2, 2020
- The 2020 Winey Awards
Vote for your favorites in the 2020 Winey Awards
- Super Bowl Commercials
Vote for your favorite