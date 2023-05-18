SAN DIEGO — For those looking for a summer job, San Diego County Fair organizers announced they are hiring hundreds of seasonal workers for the 2023 season.

There are a variety of customer-service positions available in guest services, ticket sales, exhibits, agriculture, parking and traffic. Plus, there are administrative jobs to fill in facilities, finance and production.

The Del Mar Fairgrounds says applicants who previously have worked for the SD fair can reapply for a job in their previous department or try something new.

“The annual San Diego County Fair is our county’s biggest bash — an exciting month of family, food, fun, music, discovery, education, shopping, adventure, and so much more,” said Carlene Moore, the CEO of the 22nd District Agricultural Association, which produces the annual fair. “But it all starts with our people, and our seasonal employees serve as a critical part of an amazing team that helps our community have a great experience at the fair.”

Hiring officials with the Del Mar Fairgrounds say the starting pay is $15.50 per hour with other pay levels being determined by the job type and experience level of the applicant.

Those who are hired on for the 2023 season will reap the benefits of free fair tickets and flexible hours, fair officials said. Applications can be filled out online and a full list of open job positions can be found here.

“If you have a strong work ethic and hope to have some fun at work this summer, we want you to come hit the trail with us and help your San Diego County neighbors ‘Get Out There’ to the San Diego County Fair,” Moore continued while referencing this year’s fair theme, which officials say is “a celebration of the great outdoors.”

The San Diego County Fair is set to take place Wednesday, June 7 through Tuesday, July 4. The Del Mar Fairgrounds says those hired on will begin employment ahead of opening day.