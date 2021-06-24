La Jolla’s Kelsey Plum nominated for US Olympic 3×3 basketball team

LA JOLLA (CNS) – La Jolla Country Day School alumnus Kelsey Plum was among the four players nominated Wednesday for the U.S. women’s 3X3 basketball team that will play in the Tokyo Olympics.

Plum was selected to the all-tournament team for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament May 26-30 in Graz, Austria, helping the U.S. to a 6-0 record by averaging 5.3 points, 2.0 “key assists” and 1.8 rebounds per game.

The U.S. is scheduled to begin play in the inaugural 3×3 Olympic basketball competition July 24 against France at 1:55 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

Plum was initially chosen on Feb. 17, 2020, for the U.S. women’s 3X3 team that was to attempt to qualify for the Olympics the following month in Bengaluru, India. The tournament and the Olympics were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plum tore an Achilles tendon while playing with her WNBA team, the Las Vegas Aces, last June and was sidelined for the rest of the season.

3X3 is played with a 12-second shot clock on a half court. Baskets inside the arc and free throws are worth one point and baskets made from outside the arc are worth two points.

The winner is the first team to score 21 points or the leading team at the end of the 10-minute game clock.

Plum led La Jolla County Day to the 2012 CIF Division IV state championship. She scored an NCAA-record 3,527 points in her four seasons at Washington, including the single-season record, 1,109, as a senior in the 2016- 17 season.

Plum was the first overall selection in the 2017 WNBA draft by the San Antonio Stars. The team moved to Las Vegas before the start of the 2018 season.

Final approval of the selections is required by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and will be announced at a later date.

