Calif. native Bryson DeChambeau out of Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Olympic golfer and California native Bryson DeChambeau has tested positive for COVID-19, USA Golf announced Saturday.

Golf officials confirmed DeChambeau will be unable to compete for Team USA after his final testing protocol before he left for Japan revealed that he had tested positive for the virus. Patrick Reed, who is undergoing the requisite testing protocol Saturday, Sunday and Monday before departing for Japan, is replacing DeChambeau.

Reed is now the only two-time Olympian for the United States for the men’s competition, as he played for Team USA in 2016 and will now compete in the 2020 Olympics.

With the addition of Reed, Team USA Golf is also represented by Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele in the men’s competition, and Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang and Jessica Korda in the women’s competition.

“I am so excited to have the opportunity to represent our country and be a part of Team USA in Tokyo,” Reed said. “I wish Bryson nothing but the best, and I know how disappointed he is to not be able to compete, and I will do my best to play my best and represent our country.”

DeChambeau says he is “deeply disappointed” about not being able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA.

“Representing my country means the world to me, and it is was a tremendous honor to make this team,” he said. “I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo. I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so.”

USA Golf Executive Director Andy Levinson says the team is “obviously disappointed for Bryson” and knew how much he was looking forward to representing the United States in his first Olympics.

“But we’re thrilled that Patrick Reed is excited to play for his country when he is called upon, even with the strenuous testing protocols and he is set to arrive just in time to compete – on a golf course he will have never seen prior to the start of competition,” Levinson said. “It really illustrates the importance of the Olympics and the value Patrick places on playing for Team USA and for his country. We’re excited to welcome him to Tokyo soon and know he’ll be a formidable competitor for Team USA.”

The first round of competition starts on Thursday, July 29.