Point/Counterpoint: Bob Woodward’s Trump recordings on COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Nexstar) — This week, journalist Bob Woodward released recordings of an interview with President Donald Trump for his upcoming book “Rage.”

In one recording, the president admitted to downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “I wanted to play it down, I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Democrats and Republicans are reacting very differently to this revelation, which brings us to this week’s Point/Counterpoint.

Delivering the point is Tom Del Beccaro, former chair of the California GOP, author and Fox News opinion writer.

Delivering the counterpoint is Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Dublin, who is a former candidate for president.