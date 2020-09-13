AG Becerra on Trump, AB5 and Kamala Harris

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Nexstar) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra joins Nikki Laurenzo and Frank Buckley to discuss the state’s lawsuits against President Donald Trump’s administration, many of them having to do with the affects of climate change.

Becerra also talks about the legal challenges from companies like Uber and Lyft over Assembly Bill 5, which reclassifies independent contractors as employees in California.

Finally, Becerra gives his input for whomever takes over Kamala Harris’ seat