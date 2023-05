INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers are gearing up for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Thursday marked Media Day for the big race, with the field of 33 drivers discussing everything related to “the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic talked to former winner Scott Dixon, who will start sixth in this year’s race, as well as four-time winner Helio Castroneves. They also spoke with Colton Herta, who is competing in his fifth Indy 500.